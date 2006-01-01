Not On His Watch

He may be young, but his computer-monitoring software is wise beyond its years.
This story appears in the January 2006 issue of Entrepreneur.

As the founder of ExploreAnywhere Software LLC in Plaistow, New Hampshire, Bryan Hammond is proving that wisdom doesn't always come with age. At the ripe age of 21, he already helms a software company with 2005 sales projections of more than $1 million, and his computer-monitoring products have become a big hit among parents, employers and educators. How did he achieve all this, when most people his age are still finishing college?

Rewind to fifth grade, when Hammond's father gave him a book on computer programming. The gift immediately sparked an interest and a thirst for more knowledge. At 16, Hammond put his skills to the test when he set out to develop computer-monitoring software superior to the bug-filled products on the market. Using the anonymity of the internet to keep his age a secret, Hammond launched his company in 2001 with $100.

Hammond admits he's made difficult decisions along the way--like leaving college early--but he insists the sacrifices have been worth it: "I want to give this my all, because if I don't, I'd feel like I'm passing up a really great opportunity."

