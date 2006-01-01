For the Record

An online music retailer builds Indie cred with exclusive, limited-edition releases.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
1 min read

This story appears in the January 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Insound, the Amazon.com of indie rock, was having a difficult time reaching its target audience in 1999, co-founder Matt Wishnow dreamed up a new way to get heard. With his team's help, Wishnow, 31, who started the New York City music seller in 1998 with Ari Sass, 32, periodically chooses promising, actively touring independent rock bands and requests at least four free, unreleased tracks to put on a limited-edition CD. Insound then presses 1,000 copies of the exclusive tracks, giving 500 copies to the bands to sell during their tours.

"The bands keep the money they earn as an incentive to participate, and Insound gets exclusive merchandise to sell," explains Wishnow. Even better, branded Insound goods get into the hands of the company's key audience--people who love indie-rock bands. This promotion is hitting all the right notes: It has delivered at least 20,000 new customers to the $4 million company in less than three years.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market