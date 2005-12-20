eBay Startup Checklist

Ready to start your adventure on eBay? Use this step-by-step checklist to start your business off right.

First, read our thorough how-to on starting an eBay business. Then, you're ready to start your adventure on eBay. Use this step-by-step checklist to start your business off right.

Register on eBay and PayPal.

Learn how to use eBayto gain experience.

Do some shopping on eBay.

Decide what type of business you want to start on eBay.

Decide what you want to sell.

Research your market.

Find sources for merchandise to sell.

Set goals for your business.

Develop a plan to achieve your goals.

Open a business bank account.

Add PayPal Merchant Tools (to accept credit card payments, etc.).

Set up your payment system. Set up a record-keeping system.

Obtain necessary licenses.

Set up your shipping system.

Learn how to write a good description for your listing.

Get the necessary equipment (either a scanner or a digital camera) so you can take good pictures.

List a few items to gain experience and test various listing formats.

Collect payment.

Ship the merchandise promptly.

Post feedback.

List more items!