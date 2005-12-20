Location Worksheet

Deciding upon a location can be one of the most important business decisions you make. Use this checklist to ensure that you answer all possible questions about a location to gauge its strengths and weaknesses as a potential site for your business.

December 20, 2005 2 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Answer the following questions by indicating whether it is a strength ( S ) or weakness ( W ) of the potential site as it relates to your business. Once you have completed a work sheet for each prospective location, compare the relative strengths and weaknesses of each site to determine the value of each to the success of your business.

Is the facility located in an area zoned for your type of business?

Strength

Weakness

Is the facility large enough for your business?

Strength

Weakness

Does it meet your layout requirements?

Strength

Weakness

Are the exterior and interior of the building in a good state of repair?

Strength

Weakness

Are the lease terms and rent favorable?

Strength

Weakness

Will you have to make any leasehold improvements?

Strength

Weakness

Do the existing utilities meet your needs, or will you have to do any rewiring or plumbing work? Is ventilation adequate?

Strength

Weakness

Is the facility easily accessible to your potential clients or customers?

Strength

Weakness

Is there suitable parking, is it free or paid, and does this impact your business?

Strength

Weakness

If applicable, is there good access to public transportation?

Strength

Weakness

Can suppliers make deliveries conveniently at this location?

Strength

Weakness

Can you find a number of qualified employees in the area in which the facility is located?

Strength

Weakness

Is the location convenient to where you live?

Strength

Weakness

Is the facility consistent with the image you would like to maintain? Does it have "curb appeal"?

Strength

Weakness

Is there suitable space for exterior or interior signage, and will local ordinance permit the type of signage you want to install?

Strength

Weakness

Is the facility located in a safe neighborhood with a low crime rate? Will crime insurance be prohibitively expensive?

Strength

Weakness

Is exterior lighting in the area adequate to attract evening shoppers and make them feel safe?

Strength

Weakness

Are neighboring businesses likely to attract customers who will also patronize your business?

Strength

Weakness

Are there any competitors located close to the facility? If so, can you compete with them successfully?

Strength

Weakness

Do pedestrian and passing motorist traffic counts meet your requirements?

Strength

Weakness

Is the store located in an area comprised mainly of your target audience?

Strength

Weakness

Is the population density of the area sufficient for your sales needs?

Strength

Weakness

Is the trade area heavily dependent on seasonal business?

Strength

Weakness

If your business expands in the future, will the facility be able to accommodate this growth?

Strength

Weakness