My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Checklists

Location Worksheet

Deciding upon a location can be one of the most important business decisions you make. Use this checklist to ensure that you answer all possible questions about a location to gauge its strengths and weaknesses as a potential site for your business.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
2 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Answer the following questions by indicating whether it is a strength ( S ) or weakness ( W ) of the potential site as it relates to your business. Once you have completed a work sheet for each prospective location, compare the relative strengths and weaknesses of each site to determine the value of each to the success of your business.

Is the facility located in an area zoned for your type of business?
Strength
Weakness

Is the facility large enough for your business?
Strength
Weakness

Does it meet your layout requirements?
Strength
Weakness

Are the exterior and interior of the building in a good state of repair?
Strength
Weakness

Are the lease terms and rent favorable?
Strength
Weakness

Will you have to make any leasehold improvements?
Strength
Weakness

Do the existing utilities meet your needs, or will you have to do any rewiring or plumbing work? Is ventilation adequate?
Strength
Weakness

Is the facility easily accessible to your potential clients or customers?
Strength
Weakness

Is there suitable parking, is it free or paid, and does this impact your business?
Strength
Weakness

If applicable, is there good access to public transportation?
Strength
Weakness

Can suppliers make deliveries conveniently at this location?
Strength
Weakness

Can you find a number of qualified employees in the area in which the facility is located?
Strength
Weakness

Is the location convenient to where you live?
Strength
Weakness

Is the facility consistent with the image you would like to maintain? Does it have "curb appeal"?
Strength
Weakness

Is there suitable space for exterior or interior signage, and will local ordinance permit the type of signage you want to install?
Strength
Weakness

Is the facility located in a safe neighborhood with a low crime rate? Will crime insurance be prohibitively expensive?
Strength
Weakness

Is exterior lighting in the area adequate to attract evening shoppers and make them feel safe?
Strength
Weakness

Are neighboring businesses likely to attract customers who will also patronize your business?
Strength
Weakness

Are there any competitors located close to the facility? If so, can you compete with them successfully?
Strength
Weakness

Do pedestrian and passing motorist traffic counts meet your requirements?
Strength
Weakness

Is the store located in an area comprised mainly of your target audience?
Strength
Weakness

Is the population density of the area sufficient for your sales needs?
Strength
Weakness

Is the trade area heavily dependent on seasonal business?
Strength
Weakness

If your business expands in the future, will the facility be able to accommodate this growth?
Strength
Weakness

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Terry Rice
Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
Success is Easy

Success is Easy

Buy From
Start Your Own Photography Business

Start Your Own Photography Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Start Your Own Freelance Writing Business

Buy From
Start Your Own Etsy Business

Start Your Own Etsy Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Whole Foods

'Seeing Someone Cry at Work Is Becoming Normal': Employees Say Whole Foods Is Using 'Scorecards' to Punish Them

Ready For Anything

How Flight School was Perfect Training for Entrepreneurship

Checklists

21-Point Invention Evaluation Checklist