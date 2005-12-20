online adults
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.
31% of
online adults paid for content in 2005, up 5% from 2004.
--Jupiter Research, September 2005
There are no Videos in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.
There are no Articles in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.
There are no Podcasts in your queue.
Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.
31% of
online adults paid for content in 2005, up 5% from 2004.
--Jupiter Research, September 2005