Insurance Statistics

December 20, 2005 1 min read

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

Health insurance premiums increased an average of 9.2% in 2005, down from 11.2% average found in 2004.

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

The annual premiums for family health coverage reached $10,880 in 2005, eclipsing the gross earnings for a full-time minimum-wage worker ($10,712).

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

The average worker paid $2,713 toward premiums for family health coverage in 2005.

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

73% of businesses that do not offer health benefits say high premiums were "very important" to their decision.

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

In 2005, PPO plans were more common than HMOs with 61% of employees enrolling in PPOs.

--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005

Nearly 90% of small businesses are paying more to provide basic medical insurance to their employees in 2005 than in 2004.

--Salary.com, August 2005

14% of small businesses offer employees significant incentives not to participate in company medical plans, or actively encourage them to enroll in a spouse's medical plan.

--Salary.com, August 2005