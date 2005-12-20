Insurance Statistics
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
Health insurance premiums increased an average of 9.2% in 2005, down from 11.2% average found in 2004.
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
The annual premiums for family health coverage reached $10,880 in 2005, eclipsing the gross earnings for a full-time minimum-wage worker ($10,712).
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
The average worker paid $2,713 toward premiums for family health coverage in 2005.
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
73% of businesses that do not offer health benefits say high premiums were "very important" to their decision.
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
In 2005, PPO plans were more common than HMOs with 61% of employees enrolling in PPOs.
--Kaiser Family Foundation and Health Research and Educational Trust, September 2005
Nearly 90% of small businesses are paying more to provide basic medical insurance to their employees in 2005 than in 2004.
--Salary.com, August 2005
14% of small businesses offer employees significant incentives not to participate in company medical plans, or actively encourage them to enroll in a spouse's medical plan.
--Salary.com, August 2005