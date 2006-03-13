Leadership Statistics
66% of business leaders say they are more aggressively educating employees on their role in delivering on the value proposition.
--Grant Thornton, February 2006
69% of business leaders say it's important to have a mentor.
--Grant Thornton's View newsletter, December 2005
75% of executives say good physical fitness is critical for career success at the executive level.
--TheLadders.com, November 2005
11% of surveyed CEOs either have or are considering establishing a charitable foundation or donor-advised fund.
--PriceWaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services, October 2005
When dealing with suppliers, 86% of senior executives say a lack of ethical standards would be enough to not do business with a supplier.
--Doremus/Financial Times, October 2005
49% of female MBA graduates surveyed said they have tried to advance their careers by engaging in sexual behaviors ranging from flirting to telling male co-workers they look "hot."
--Tulane University, August 2005
33% of executive's time is spent responding to crises or problems.
--The Creative Group, July 2005