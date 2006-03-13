My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Leadership Statistics

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

66% of business leaders say they are more aggressively educating employees on their role in delivering on the value proposition.
--Grant Thornton, February 2006

69% of business leaders say it's important to have a mentor.
--Grant Thornton's View newsletter, December 2005

75% of executives say good physical fitness is critical for career success at the executive level.
--TheLadders.com, November 2005

11% of surveyed CEOs either have or are considering establishing a charitable foundation or donor-advised fund.
--PriceWaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services, October 2005

When dealing with suppliers, 86% of senior executives say a lack of ethical standards would be enough to not do business with a supplier.
--Doremus/Financial Times, October 2005

49% of female MBA graduates surveyed said they have tried to advance their careers by engaging in sexual behaviors ranging from flirting to telling male co-workers they look "hot."
--Tulane University, August 2005

33% of executive's time is spent responding to crises or problems.
--The Creative Group, July 2005

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Consciousness and Competency Are the Building Blocks of Your Dispensary Business