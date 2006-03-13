Leadership Statistics

<b></b>

March 13, 2006 1 min read

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

66% of business leaders say they are more aggressively educating employees on their role in delivering on the value proposition.

--Grant Thornton, February 2006

69% of business leaders say it's important to have a mentor.

--Grant Thornton's View newsletter, December 2005

75% of executives say good physical fitness is critical for career success at the executive level.

--TheLadders.com, November 2005

11% of surveyed CEOs either have or are considering establishing a charitable foundation or donor-advised fund.

--PriceWaterhouseCoopers' Private Company Services, October 2005

When dealing with suppliers, 86% of senior executives say a lack of ethical standards would be enough to not do business with a supplier.

--Doremus/Financial Times, October 2005

49% of female MBA graduates surveyed said they have tried to advance their careers by engaging in sexual behaviors ranging from flirting to telling male co-workers they look "hot."

--Tulane University, August 2005

33% of executive's time is spent responding to crises or problems.

--The Creative Group, July 2005