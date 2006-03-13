The Office Life

<b></b>

March 13, 2006 3 min read

50% of workers would rather give up their coffee than internet access.

--Websense, May 2006

25% of employees watch or listen to streaming media at least once a week from work.

--Websense, May 2006

Desk workers who exercised once or twice a week were half as likely to take sick days as their couch potato counterparts.

--Wake Forest University, June 2006

55% of workers take half an hour or less for their lunch break.

--Steelcase, June 2006

58% of office workers have taken office supplies for their personal use.

--Harris Interactive, May 2006

87% of employees surf non-work-related websites while at work.

--Vault.com, February 2006

Over 50% of employees engage in personal website surfing every day at work.

--Vault.com, February 2006

75% of executives say employees are asked by peers to contribute money to pay for celebrations such as birthdays and anniversaries at least one a year.

--OfficeTeam, February 2006

15% of employees receive donation requests monthly.

--OfficeTeam, February 2006

30% of working adults say they have dated a co-worker.

--Randstad, February 2006

24% say they feel comfortable discussing their romantic relationships with their work colleagues.

--Randstad, February 2006



35% of employed married adults said married workers are more reliable than their single, divorce, separated or widowed colleagues.

--Randstad, February 2006

25% of single workers said single people are more fun to work with, while only 9% of married adults agreed.

--Randstad, February 2006

53% of office workers take 30 or fewer minutes for lunch.

--American Dietetic Association/ConAgra, January 2006

78% of office workers eat their lunch at their desk at least two-to-three times a week.

--American Dietetic Association/ConAgra, January 2006

The number of WiFi hotspots grew 87% in the past year.

--JiWire, February 2006

23% of corporate e-mail is unrelated to work.

--Mirapoint/The Radicati Group, January 2006

72% of workers say they forward jokes, photos, videos and the like at work.

--Mirapoint/The Radicati Group, January 2006



55% of advertising and marketing execs say office environments affect on-the-job innovation.

--The Creative Group, November 2005

73% of executives think employers should provide on-site health clubs or subsidize gym memberships.

--TheLadders.com, November 2005

Only 43% of U.S. workers say if they won the lottery with enough money to live on for the rest of their life they would quit their job immediately.

--Harris Interactive, September 2005

The average worker wastes more than 2 hours a day.

--America Online/Salary.com, July 2005

More than 44% of workers say they waste time at work with personal internet use; second most popular time wasting activity was socializing with co-workers.

--America Online/Salary.com, July 2005

Workers in Missouri are said to waste the most time of any workers in the nation: 3.2 hours a day.

--America Online/Salary.com, July 2005

The amount of time we take for lunch: 30 minutes or less (53%), 30 to 60 minutes (37%), 60 minutes or more (10%).

--America Online/Salary.com, October 2005

17% of workers who are married say they've flirted with a co-worker.

--Harris Interactive, September 2005

67% say co-workers do not make a new pot of coffee even when they take the last cup.

--Quill Corporation, July 2005

48% of employers nationwide say they are swapping fattening food items for healthy ones.

--Deloitte Center for Health Solutions, September 2005

29% of advertising and marketing executives say receiving large unsolicited files is the most annoying aspect of communicating with business contacts online.

--The Creative Group, September 2005

29% of advertising and marketing executives say being copied on superfluous "reply all" messages as the most irksome e-mail practice.

--The Creative Group, September 2005