Cyber Security Statistics

March 13, 2006 3 min read

43% of organizations say their information security function is now part of their organizations' risk management function.

--Ernst & Young, November 2006

The average loss per phishing victim jumped from $257 in 2005 to $1,244 in 2006.

--Gartner Inc., November 2006

1 in 3 workers jot down their computer password, undermining their security.

--Nucleus Research and KnowledgeStorm, November 2006

73% of computers use spam blockers.

--Arbitron/Edison Media, October 2006

Roughly 1 in 3 computer users has been a victim of viruses, spyware or phishing.

--Consumer Reports, September 2006

U.S. consumers spent $7.8 billion over the last two years for computer repairs, parts and replacements because of malware attacks.

--Consumer Reports, September 2006

The average cost of insider data breaches is $3.4 million per business per year.

--Ponemon Institute/ArcSight, September 2006

1/5 of all e-mail messages received by corporate servers are spam.

--Panda Software, September 2006

1 in 20 e-mails are infected with malware.

--Panda Software, September 2006

64% of small businesses say they've taken action to better protect customer financial information.

--VISA USA/US Chamber of Commerce, July 2006

72% of businesses express concern about information and/or physical security of company assets located off-premise.

--Runzheimer International, July 2006

Asia is the top spam-relaying continent, responsible for 42.8%.

--Sophos, June 2006

US users land on malicious websites about 285 million times per month by clicking on results from the five major search engines.

--McAfee Inc., May 2006

85% say handheld devices used in their organization should require security protection.

--FierceWireless/BluefireWireless Security, April 2006

68% of information security professionals at large organizations say laptops pose the biggest security risk.

--Enterprise Strategy Group, March 2006

Computer security threats, including viruses, worms and Trojan horses were up 48% in 2005 from the previous year.

--Sophos, January 2006

Phishing grew from an average of 2.99 million messages, to 5.70 million.

--Symantec Internet Security Threat Report, October 2005

People who bank online are less likely to become victims of fraud and suffer an average loss of $551 compared to $4,500 for paper and mail bankers.

--Javelin Strategy & Research, December 2005

20% of consumers terminated a relationship with a company after being notified of a security breach.

--Ponemon Institute, December 2005

Total cybercrime losses in 2005 were $130.1 million; the majority of the losses were due to viruses, unauthorized access to computer systems and theft of propriety information.

--CSI/FBI Computer Crime and Security Survey, October 2005

12% of respondents say their confidence in a company had actually increased after they were notified of a personal data security breach; 58% said a breach had decreased their sense of trust and confidence in the organization.

--Ponemon Institute LLC, October 2005

Anti-spam product and service revenues are expected to reach $1.7 billion by 2008.

--IDC, July 2005

More than 90% of internet users have changed their habits to try and reduce their exposure to spyware.

--Pew Internet & American Life Project, July 2005

Over 80% of internet users no longer open attachments from unknown sources.

--Pew Internet & American Life Project, July 2005

60% of internet users who report computer problems do not know the source.

--Pew Internet & American Life Project, July 2005

25% of internet users say they always read user agreements, privacy statements or other disclaimers before installing or downloading files from the internet.

--Pew Internet & American Life Project, July 2005

63% more computers were infested with malicious code--i.e. spyware, adware, etc.--in the first six months of 2005 than all of 2004.

--McAfee, August 2005