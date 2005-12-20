Business Travel Statistics
Even though cell phone use during flight is banned, on average 1 to 4 cell phone calls are made from every commercial flight in the Northeast U.S.
--Carnegie Mellon University, March 2006
How has lack of sleep from business travel affected work? 23% of business travelers said they fell asleep in a meeting, 18% said a presentation went badly, and 14% missed a meeting or flight.
--British Airways, July 2005
48% of employees polled said they travel for work less frequently compared to five years ago.
--Robert Half International, July 2005
43% of workers polled said they use their laptops on vacation for work-related e-mails.
--Harris Interactive, July 2005
The average corporate traveler is overcharged $11.35 a night.
--Corporate Lodging Consultants, July 2005
American businesses overpay on hotel stays by more than $1.8 million every day.
--Corporate Lodging Consultants, July 2005
51% of small business owners say they check in with the office daily while on vacation.
--ICR for American Express, July 2005