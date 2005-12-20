My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Business Travel Statistics

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Even though cell phone use during flight is banned, on average 1 to 4 cell phone calls are made from every commercial flight in the Northeast U.S.
--Carnegie Mellon University, March 2006

How has lack of sleep from business travel affected work? 23% of business travelers said they fell asleep in a meeting, 18% said a presentation went badly, and 14% missed a meeting or flight.
--British Airways, July 2005

48% of employees polled said they travel for work less frequently compared to five years ago.
--Robert Half International, July 2005

43% of workers polled said they use their laptops on vacation for work-related e-mails.
--Harris Interactive, July 2005

The average corporate traveler is overcharged $11.35 a night.
--Corporate Lodging Consultants, July 2005

American businesses overpay on hotel stays by more than $1.8 million every day.
--Corporate Lodging Consultants, July 2005

51% of small business owners say they check in with the office daily while on vacation.
--ICR for American Express, July 2005

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

How to (Politely) Get Someone to Sign a Non-Disclosure Agreement

Consciousness and Competency Are the Building Blocks of Your Dispensary Business