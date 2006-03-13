My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Trend Statistics

<b></b>
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
6 min read
Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own.

Non-voice services for mobile operators are expected to jump from 13.3% of their revenues in 2006 to 24.5% in 2011.
--Analsys International, November 2006

By the end of 2008, roughly 50% of airlines worldwide will allow calls from mobile phones while in flight.
--Airline IT Trends, November 2006

Spending on new weddings for same-sex couples would genereate $2 billion for businesses in the wedding industry.
--Gary J. Gates, senior research associate at the Williams Institute, October 2006

Americans spend more than $815 billion annually on groceries.
--EPM Communications, October 2006

Black households spend 15% less on groceries than the national average.
--EPM Communications, October 2006

55% of consumers eat ready-to-eat/easy-to-prepare/easy-to-transport foods at lunch.
--EPM Communications, October 2006

48% of adults age 21 or older consumer alcohol away from home.
--EPM Communications, October 2006

51% of Americans say the average person is not very considerate of others while talking on their cellphone.
--Samsung Telecommunications, October 2006

Barring another terrorist attack like 9/11, it's expected that the security market for goods and services will increase to $178 billion in 2015; triple from today.
--Homeland Security Research of Washington D.C., September 2006

Men who drink socially earn 10% more money at their jobs than non-drinkers; women earn 14% more.
--Economists Bethany Peters PhD, Edward Stringham, September 2006

Consumers are 50% more likely to be influenced by blogs and e-mails than radio or TV advertising.
--EPM Communications, September 2006

GPS-enabled location-based services subscribers will total 315 million in 2011.
--ABI Research, September 2006

Over 59% of Americans are often worried about financial matters.
--Money magazine, August 2006

40% of U.S. workers experience so much stress over personal finances that their productivity suffers.
--Money magazine, August 2006

The number of people filing for personal bankruptcy protection plunged 69% in the second quarter of 2006.
--Lundquist Consulting, July 2006

76% of businesses say they have noticed an increase in media attention and/or website traffic as a result of their blog.
--Cymfony, July 2006

North American consumers are on pace to spend over $475 billion at self-checkout lanes, ticketing kiosks and other self-service machines in 2006.
--IHL Consulting Group, July 2006

$1.2 Trillion: The projected transaction amount through self-checkout systems by 2009.
--IHL Consulting Group, July 2006

Nearly 70% of large US businesses will be blogging by 2007.
--JupiterResearch, July 2006

70% of substance abusers hold jobs.
--American Council for Drug Education, June 2006

Nearly 2/3 of consumers say their children and/or grandchildren will not have a better economic future than they looked forward to.
--BIGresearch, May 2006

Desk workers who exercised once or twice a week were half as likely to take sick days as their couch potato counterparts.
--Wake Forest University, June 2006

63% of adults say it's acceptable to chat on a cell phone while in the car.
--LetsTalk, June 2006

66% of shoppers say summer or spring are the seasons they spend more money (excluding holidays).
--WSL Strategic Retail, June 2006

93% of U.S. restaurant owners anticipate strong sales in 2006.
--Constant Contact, May 2006

If paid, stay-at-home moms would earn $134,121 annually according the salaries of the top 10 jobs that make up their work description.
--Salary.com, May 2006

Roughly 60 billion e-mails are sent every day; that equates to roughly 9.2 e-mails for every person on the planet.
--Telekom/U.S. Census Bureau, April 2006

About 1-in-every-3 U.S. residents was part of a group other than single-race non-Hispanic white.
--U.S. Census Bureau, May 2006

Kids from the age of 3 to 11 in the U.S. have a combined purchasing power of $18 billion; that amount is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2010.
--Packaged Facts, May 2006

51% of consumers turn to the web as their primary resource for information about health and fitness.
--Prospectiv, May 2006

82% of consumers use coupons for health-related purchases.
--Prospectiv, May 2006

The number of online bankers increased 27% in 2005.
--comScore Networks, April 2006

74% of high net worth households use a financial advisor.
--Tiburon Strategic Adviser, April 2006

Year 2005: The nation's personal saving rate (income minus consumption and interest payments) turned negative for the first some since 1933.
--Bureau of Economic Analysis, April 2006

In 1983, 19% of American families had stock or stock mutual funds; in 2004, 49% had money in the market.
--Federal Reserve Board, April 2006

1 in 10 teens use credit cards.
--JA Worldwide and The Allstate Foundation, April 2006

22.7% of teens pay for less than 15% of their own expenses.
--JA Worldwide and The Allstate Foundation, April 2006

The average person spends 30.5 hours per month on their home computer.
--Nielsen/NetRatings, March 2006

64% of business leaders say they are developing niche products and/ or market.
--Grant Thornton, February 2006

58% of business leaders say they are involving customers in the development of new products and services.
--Grant Thornton, February 2006

95% of moms believe there is a child obesity epidemic.
--BSM Media, January 2006

54% of moms want companies to help them teach their kids good eating habits.
--BSM Media, January 2006

88% of moms want restaurants to offer healthy choices for their family.
--BSM Media, January 2006

77% of moms are more likely to choose a restaurant that offers healthy foods on the menu.
--BSM Media, January 2006

Fewer than 1/3 of all meals prepared at home are made from "scratch".
--"What, When and Where Americans Eat, January 2006

Roughly 25% of all meals eaten at night in America are eaten in a restaurant.
--"What, When and Where Americans Eat, January 2006

12.7% of Americans eat organic products at least once every two weeks.
--NPD Group's National Eating Trends Service, September 2005

80: number of meals eaten in restaurants per persona; down from 93 in 1985.
--NPD Group, November 2005

The number of meals purchased in a restaurant and eaten in a car is 32, up from 19 in 1985.
--NPD Group, November 2005

5 million: number of podcast downloads in 2005, up from 820,000 in 2004.
--Bridge Ratings, November 2005

U.S. workers wasted the equivalent of 551,000 years reading blogs in 2005.
--Advertising Age, October 2005

70% of Americans say people are ruder than they were 20 or 30 years ago.
--Associated Press-Ipsos, October 2005

Almost 2/3 of fantasy football players say they check their fantasy teams online during work.
--Fantasy Sports Trade Association, August 2005

40% of Americans say they plan to increase their amount of monthly savings.
--The Gallup Organization, September 2005

Where do the creative juices flow? 20% of respondents said "car", 20% said "office/school", 16% said "bed" and 14% said "outdoors."
--Lemelson-MIT Invention Index, August 2005

Over the next decade, 1 out of every 7 food dollars will be spent on ethnic food.
--PROMAR International, July 2005

Demand for ethnic food will increase by 50% over the next decade.
--PROMAR International, July 2005

45% of men believe they will have a hard time finding work after a hiatus to raise children; only 37% of women agree.
--Ajilon France, July 2005

Early deaths caused by smoking cost the nation roughly $92 billion in lost productivity between 1997 and 2001.
--Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, June 2005

States spend $221 million a year on remedial writing instruction for their employees.
--National Commission on Writing, July 2005

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session
In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From
The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Black Female Founders Face Constant Rejection. They're Thriving Anyway.

Starting a Business

Where Should You Locate Your Business? Here Are 5 Vital Things to Consider.

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Discover a Business Idea That Works