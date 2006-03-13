Trend Statistics

<b></b>

March 13, 2006 6 min read

Non-voice services for mobile operators are expected to jump from 13.3% of their revenues in 2006 to 24.5% in 2011.

--Analsys International, November 2006

By the end of 2008, roughly 50% of airlines worldwide will allow calls from mobile phones while in flight.

--Airline IT Trends, November 2006

Spending on new weddings for same-sex couples would genereate $2 billion for businesses in the wedding industry.

--Gary J. Gates, senior research associate at the Williams Institute, October 2006

Americans spend more than $815 billion annually on groceries.

--EPM Communications, October 2006

Black households spend 15% less on groceries than the national average.

--EPM Communications, October 2006

55% of consumers eat ready-to-eat/easy-to-prepare/easy-to-transport foods at lunch.

--EPM Communications, October 2006

48% of adults age 21 or older consumer alcohol away from home.

--EPM Communications, October 2006

51% of Americans say the average person is not very considerate of others while talking on their cellphone.

--Samsung Telecommunications, October 2006

Barring another terrorist attack like 9/11, it's expected that the security market for goods and services will increase to $178 billion in 2015; triple from today.

--Homeland Security Research of Washington D.C., September 2006

Men who drink socially earn 10% more money at their jobs than non-drinkers; women earn 14% more.

--Economists Bethany Peters PhD, Edward Stringham, September 2006

Consumers are 50% more likely to be influenced by blogs and e-mails than radio or TV advertising.

--EPM Communications, September 2006

GPS-enabled location-based services subscribers will total 315 million in 2011.

--ABI Research, September 2006

Over 59% of Americans are often worried about financial matters.

--Money magazine, August 2006

40% of U.S. workers experience so much stress over personal finances that their productivity suffers.

--Money magazine, August 2006

The number of people filing for personal bankruptcy protection plunged 69% in the second quarter of 2006.

--Lundquist Consulting, July 2006

76% of businesses say they have noticed an increase in media attention and/or website traffic as a result of their blog.

--Cymfony, July 2006

North American consumers are on pace to spend over $475 billion at self-checkout lanes, ticketing kiosks and other self-service machines in 2006.

--IHL Consulting Group, July 2006

$1.2 Trillion: The projected transaction amount through self-checkout systems by 2009.

--IHL Consulting Group, July 2006

Nearly 70% of large US businesses will be blogging by 2007.

--JupiterResearch, July 2006

70% of substance abusers hold jobs.

--American Council for Drug Education, June 2006

Nearly 2/3 of consumers say their children and/or grandchildren will not have a better economic future than they looked forward to.

--BIGresearch, May 2006

Desk workers who exercised once or twice a week were half as likely to take sick days as their couch potato counterparts.

--Wake Forest University, June 2006

63% of adults say it's acceptable to chat on a cell phone while in the car.

--LetsTalk, June 2006

66% of shoppers say summer or spring are the seasons they spend more money (excluding holidays).

--WSL Strategic Retail, June 2006

93% of U.S. restaurant owners anticipate strong sales in 2006.

--Constant Contact, May 2006

If paid, stay-at-home moms would earn $134,121 annually according the salaries of the top 10 jobs that make up their work description.

--Salary.com, May 2006

Roughly 60 billion e-mails are sent every day; that equates to roughly 9.2 e-mails for every person on the planet.

--Telekom/U.S. Census Bureau, April 2006

About 1-in-every-3 U.S. residents was part of a group other than single-race non-Hispanic white.

--U.S. Census Bureau, May 2006

Kids from the age of 3 to 11 in the U.S. have a combined purchasing power of $18 billion; that amount is expected to reach $21.4 billion by 2010.

--Packaged Facts, May 2006

51% of consumers turn to the web as their primary resource for information about health and fitness.

--Prospectiv, May 2006

82% of consumers use coupons for health-related purchases.

--Prospectiv, May 2006

The number of online bankers increased 27% in 2005.

--comScore Networks, April 2006

74% of high net worth households use a financial advisor.

--Tiburon Strategic Adviser, April 2006

Year 2005: The nation's personal saving rate (income minus consumption and interest payments) turned negative for the first some since 1933.

--Bureau of Economic Analysis, April 2006

In 1983, 19% of American families had stock or stock mutual funds; in 2004, 49% had money in the market.

--Federal Reserve Board, April 2006

1 in 10 teens use credit cards.

--JA Worldwide and The Allstate Foundation, April 2006

22.7% of teens pay for less than 15% of their own expenses.

--JA Worldwide and The Allstate Foundation, April 2006

The average person spends 30.5 hours per month on their home computer.

--Nielsen/NetRatings, March 2006

64% of business leaders say they are developing niche products and/ or market.

--Grant Thornton, February 2006

58% of business leaders say they are involving customers in the development of new products and services.

--Grant Thornton, February 2006

95% of moms believe there is a child obesity epidemic.

--BSM Media, January 2006

54% of moms want companies to help them teach their kids good eating habits.

--BSM Media, January 2006

88% of moms want restaurants to offer healthy choices for their family.

--BSM Media, January 2006



77% of moms are more likely to choose a restaurant that offers healthy foods on the menu.

--BSM Media, January 2006

Fewer than 1/3 of all meals prepared at home are made from "scratch".

--"What, When and Where Americans Eat, January 2006

Roughly 25% of all meals eaten at night in America are eaten in a restaurant.

--"What, When and Where Americans Eat, January 2006



12.7% of Americans eat organic products at least once every two weeks.

--NPD Group's National Eating Trends Service, September 2005

80: number of meals eaten in restaurants per persona; down from 93 in 1985.

--NPD Group, November 2005

The number of meals purchased in a restaurant and eaten in a car is 32, up from 19 in 1985.

--NPD Group, November 2005

5 million: number of podcast downloads in 2005, up from 820,000 in 2004.

--Bridge Ratings, November 2005

U.S. workers wasted the equivalent of 551,000 years reading blogs in 2005.

--Advertising Age, October 2005

70% of Americans say people are ruder than they were 20 or 30 years ago.

--Associated Press-Ipsos, October 2005

Almost 2/3 of fantasy football players say they check their fantasy teams online during work.

--Fantasy Sports Trade Association, August 2005

40% of Americans say they plan to increase their amount of monthly savings.

--The Gallup Organization, September 2005

Where do the creative juices flow? 20% of respondents said "car", 20% said "office/school", 16% said "bed" and 14% said "outdoors."

--Lemelson-MIT Invention Index, August 2005

Over the next decade, 1 out of every 7 food dollars will be spent on ethnic food.

--PROMAR International, July 2005

Demand for ethnic food will increase by 50% over the next decade.

--PROMAR International, July 2005

45% of men believe they will have a hard time finding work after a hiatus to raise children; only 37% of women agree.

--Ajilon France, July 2005

Early deaths caused by smoking cost the nation roughly $92 billion in lost productivity between 1997 and 2001.

--Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, June 2005

States spend $221 million a year on remedial writing instruction for their employees.

--National Commission on Writing, July 2005