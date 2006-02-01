Growth Strategies

How to Find Free Hot Spots

Where to find the nearest free hot spot
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Business travelers are increasingly reliant on fast and easy wireless internet, or Wi-Fi, connections when managing their affairs from their laptops on the road. As a matter of fact, hotels report that one of the most frequently asked questions among potential guests is whether they offer Wi-Fi access. Second question: whether that access is free.

In an interesting twist, it's the least expensive hotel chains that are the most likely to offer free Wi-Fi, while the better-appointed "full service" and luxury brands generally charge $10 to $20 per day (or more overseas).

You can log on for free at the following hotel chains popular with business travelers (some offer the free service in rooms; in others, it might only be in the hotel lobby): Baymont Inn, Choice Hotels (including Clarion and Comfort), Hampton Inn, Hilton Garden Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Kimpton Group, La Quinta, Marriott Courtyard, Microtel, Omni, Residence Inn, Wingate Inn and Wyndham.

Competitive airports are also increasingly offering Wi-Fi access, but again, there seems to be a divide between those that offer it as a free service and those that charge a fee. The following are among the airports offering free access: Albuquerque, New Mexico; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Columbus, Ohio; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Las Vegas; Long Beach, California; Orange County/Santa Ana, California; Orlando, Florida; Phoenix; Pittsburgh; Richmond, Virginia; and Tampa, Florida.

Also, Continental Airlines offers free Wi-Fi access in 22 of its airport Presidents Clubs across the country. (Sometimes you can access the free signal outside the clubs in adjacent gates or corridors.)

Log on to www.wififreespot.comfor the most current updates on where to get free Wi-Fi.

Chris McGinnis is author of The Unofficial Business Travelers' Pocket Guide.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Growth Strategies

How to Tap Into Your Inner Sales Hustle

Growth Strategies

Is Focusing On a Specific Niche Really That Important?

Growth Strategies

How to Build a Game-Changing Network