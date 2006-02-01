Technology

Microsoft's School of the Future

Microsoft's "school of the future" makes big promises.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Old school tales of trudging five miles through the snow to get to class may give way to accounts of glitchy laptops and faulty interactive whiteboards. A $50 million "School of the Future" backed by Microsoft Corp. opens this September in Philadelphia, and it may redesign ideas about education as thoroughly as technology has changed the workplace.

Microsoft is providing consulting and technology to the new 180,000-square-foot high school, which is being built by the School District of Philadelphia to serve 750 students. Each pupil will get a PC, and teachers will present lessons on interactive whiteboards that are connected to the internet, equipped with speakers and capable of playing DVDs.

Curriculum plans, homework and reports will be available online for parents of enrolled students, who will primarily be drawn from the local inner-city neighborhood. Philadelphia school district CEO Paul Vallas says even home-schooled students may have online access to school resources. Smartcard readers at classroom doors will record attendance, and academic and behavioral progress will also be tracked digitally.

The innovations don't end in the classroom. Microsoft, as part of a five-year commitment to the state, is advising the district on improving bus scheduling, food service, human resources, budgeting and other administrative tasks.

Graduates will have the digital literacy skills employers demand, says Mary Cullinane, Microsoft academic program manager. And the school's emphasis on encouraging students to research and develop their own ideas may create a generation of more innovative entrepreneurs, Cullinane says.

"Entrepreneurs have this passion for inquiring, for figuring out something that others haven't," she says. "We want to get back to that original idea of research, and that will have an impact on employees as well as entrepreneurs."

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says