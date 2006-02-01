Technology

I Want My Cell TV

The video iPod screen may be tiny, but it invites big productions.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Steve Jobs unveiled Apple's video iPod, the biggest names in media moguldom started scrambling to get their shows on the tiny screen. A half-million cell phone owners were already tuned in to MobiTVand Verizon Wireless' VCast. But Jobs' announcement catapulted video podcasting into prime time.

Within weeks of the debut, Apple iTunes had sold a million episodes of popular TV shows at two bucks a throw. Suddenly, it's hip to watch TV on a 2- to 3-inch display. Better yet, video podcasting--or vodcasting--is a marketing medium any entrepreneur can afford.

Vodcasts can be made with any videocam or even some cell phones and can be shared through a growing list of free or low-cost distributors. For example, the nonprofit Open Media Network offers free distribution, while MPEG Nation charges just $5 to host a video for six months. Sites like FilmLoop and Pic2Vid let you build a video using digital pictures and a voice-over. You have to use their players for clip creation and digital rights management, but videos are easily reproduced for different communities.

Web-savvy ad agencies like Los Angeles-based IndieClick can help produce your videos and find the right audience. A video marketing campaign might not only be low-budget--it might even be self-supporting, says IndieClick President Heather Luttrell. Distributors like Revver have ways to track viewers and will share the revenue from ads that get displayed at the end of clips or as small, transparent overlays.

"We might start by spending $1,000 this month on three different podcasting initiatives and generate $1,100 in revenue," explains Luttrell. "We see what works and then target the highest revenue-generating venues."

Who's watching? Basically, your kids and millions of other cell phone-packing young folk already dialed into text messaging, blogging, online gaming and, of course, MTV. You need a message that plays in those venues. If you have one, it can really work for you: One recent IndieClick vodcast garnered 1 million downloads.

Youth market not on your radar? Don't worry, says Luttrell: Distribution networks and audiences will broaden to other demographics over time.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says