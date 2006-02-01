Furry Friends

More companies are offering health insurance for pets.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As veterinary treatment becomes more sophisticated, the cost of medical care for pets is rising. Many people are purchasing pet insurance, and a growing number of companies are including it in their voluntary insurance offerings to employees.

Pet insurance covers the cost of animal care in much the same way that a major medical policy covers people's health-care costs. Bill Gorman, group sales manager for Veterinary Pet Insurance Co. in Brea, California, says VPI's basic policy has a $50 deductible, then pays 90 percent up to a specific schedule.

Gorman says an increasing number of pet owners are looking to their employers to provide this as a benefit available with a group discount, even though they pay the entire cost themselves. "In the surveys we've done, pet insurance was the third most requested product by employees," Gorman says.

To be eligible for group rates with VPI, you must have at least 100 employees. If you have fewer employees, you may still qualify for group discounts by participating in a plan through a professional service or association (either a payroll services company, employee leasing company or industry group to which you belong) that has an agreement with VPI. Check VPI's website for a list of participating organizations, or talk to the agent who handles your voluntary insurance products.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market