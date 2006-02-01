What Ales You?

Focusing on the craft-beer niche helped this pub thrive while others dried up.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When the craft-beer industry experienced a shakeout in the late 1990s, microbrewing experts Vic Gumper and Daniel Rogers decided specialty-beer drinkers needed a place to go for the increasingly hard-to-find craft brews they loved.

In 1998, Gumper and Rogers, both 35, left a failing microbrewery to pour their expertise (and $150,000) into Lanesplitter Pizza & Pub. Their marketing secret: The niche restaurant serves unique beers made only in California. The daily menu at their original location in Berkeley, California, boasts 20 different brews, which are rotated often. Customers rave about the freshness of the beers on tap, and the unique mix gives the restaurant an edge over pubs serving big-label beers. They also offer award-winning pizza at a low price. Lanesplitter's three locations served up $2 million in 2005 sales. "We want to exceed our customers' expectations," says Gumper. "That way, they keep coming back."

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market