Better Off Red

Market to sweethearts, and see green this February.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Even if you don't own a flower or candy shop, February's arrival is good news. According to the National Retail Federation, in 2005, people spent an estimated $13.2 billion buying gifts for their sweethearts for Valentine's Day.

According to Carol Schroeder, author of Specialty Shop Retailing: How to Run Your Own Store, "People are moving away from heart-shaped paperweights and more toward meaningful gifts."

Rosanna Bowles' Rosanna Inc. knows how to market to this crowd. The upscale Seattle dishware retailer creates displays featuring red plates, platters and accessories. Says Bowles, "Retail sales are slow after Christmas, but February is our first blip on the radar screen, when things start to pick up." A few ways you can take advantage:

  • Use red. Red is powerfully linked with Valentine's Day, so look for scarlet merchandising ops. "A hardware store can create red gift baskets filled with tools," suggests Schroeder. Or offer discounts on any red products you sell.
  • Tag traditional advertising. Use your regular promo to suggest your products as perfect gifts.
  • Have some heart.Orange Tree Imports, Schroeder's own shop in Madison, Wisconsin, adds heart-shaped balloons to Valentine gift purchases over $10, adding a holiday-appropriate touch.
Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Entrepreneur Store scours the web for the newest software, gadgets & web services. Explore our giveaways, bundles, "Pay What You Want" deals & more.
Shop Now

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Seeking Capital? Ask Yourself These 3 Questions First

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Are Accelerator Programs Right for Your Business?