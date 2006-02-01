Tough Talk

Keep your cool and be heard in even the toughest conversations.

February 1, 2006 2 min read

This story appears in the February 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

We've all had those moments--when you have to say something to a client, vendor or employee that's just not easy. From confronting someone about a missed product shipment to dealing with an angry customer, difficult conversations are sometimes necessary. We went to Barbara Pachter, author of The Power of Positive Confrontation: The Skills You Need to Know to Handle Conflicts at Work, Home, and in Life, for advice.