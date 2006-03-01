My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Marketing

Branding Big, Even if You're Small

Your company may be small, but that doesn't mean you can't brand big.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Does the idea of competing with the big boys make you quiver in your startup boots? It shouldn't. As a small, growing startup, you can create an überprofessional brand that inspires confidence from potential clients--none of whom needs to know that you conduct conference calls from your home office while wearing your slippers.

"If you want people to perceive [your company] as bigger, you have to start from scratch with your corporate pieces--your business card, logo, letterhead, etc.," says Scott Deming, a professional speaker, sales and branding expert, and founder of RCI, a marketing company in Syracuse, New York. To present the image of a larger, more established company, you've got to produce professional and well-made marketing materials (read: no beginner's desktop publishing), and your website must be attractive, informative and easy to navigate.

Once you get customers interested, the key is to deliver on your promises, says Deming. This starts from the very beginning with how you and your employees answer the phone. It builds from there--deliver A+ service to show clients how dedicated you are to their every need. "[Satisfied customers] go out and start building your brand for you," says Deming. "People talk. You have to create the experiences that will create the evangelists."

That was just the sort of strategy employed by Matthew Smith, 36, Alexander Rusich, 38, and Jacob Rusich, 34, founders of LiveOffice Corp., a Torrance, California, web services company that focuses on the financial services market. While the trio knew their website had to be top-notch to attract clients, they also sent out impressive postcards via direct mail to court new customers. Smith recalls emulating magazine ads from more established companies--the spots, featuring few words and strong visuals, targeted the same niche. They also reached out to professionals who worked with other entrepreneurs so they could act as ambassadors for LiveOffice. The strategy worked, and the fledgling company immediately began signing clients. Since the 1998 launch, annual sales have grown to between $14 million and $16 million. Says Smith, "You're not immediately written off because you're small--you're written off because you act small."

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
No B.S. Direct Marketing

No B.S. Direct Marketing

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Ultimate Guide to Email Marketing for Business

Buy From
The Digital Marketing Handbook

The Digital Marketing Handbook

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Ultimate Guide to YouTube for Business

Buy From
No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

No B.S. Guide to Powerful Presentations

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Marketing

You Have a Product, Now You Need a Strategy

Marketing

This CMO Thinks of Marketing Like a Brad Pitt Movie

Marketing

4 Strategies to Get More Clients for Your Marketing Agency Business