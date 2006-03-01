Big Deal

Looking for a bargain? Our top 100 low-cost franchises might just fit your bill.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Even if money is an object, it shouldn't stop you from realizing your dream of buying a franchise. In today's diverse marketplace, there are franchises of all types-from automotive to maintenance to tech-available at many levels of investment. Need proof? Well, here it is: Our Low-Cost Franchising top 100 ranking and complete listing. These rankings are based on the companies' scores in Entrepreneur magazine's Franchise 500® for 2006--and all of them can be purchased for less than $50,000. (Franchises whose only low-cost options are conversions were not considered for this ranking.)

This listing is not intended to endorse any particular franchise, but rather to provide a starting point for your research. Before you purchase any franchise, you should thoroughly investigate the opportunity by interviewing existing franchisees, consulting with an attorney and an accountant, and reading all relevant literature, including the company's Uniform Franchise Offering Circular. You can save money buying a low-cost franchise, but never scrimp on research.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Starting a Business

Use This Checklist to Build a High-Converting Website That Makes Money Online

Starting a Business

3 Ways to Succeed in a Startup Accelerator

Starting a Business

Deciding Where to Set Up Shop as a Working Photographer