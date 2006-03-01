Snow Business

These entrepreneurs said to heck with scraping ice from their windshields in winter, and came up with a solution to the chore.

March 1, 2006 2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

What: No2Snow Eliminator, a neoprene cover that eliminates ice and snow buildup on car windshields

Who: Dave and Melissa Brown, co-founders of Sno-Way Technologies LLC

Where: Indianapolis

When: Started in November 2004

Like many Americans, Dave and Melissa Brown have a two-car garage that houses everything but their two cars. Because they park outside during the winter, scraping ice and snow off their windshields every morning became a burdensome chore. After fielding numerous complaints from his wife and empathizing with her, Dave, 37, set out to find a product to eliminate the task altogether.

The selection was slim, and the few products out there were cumbersome and ineffective, so he began experimenting with different materials to design a solution. "I was motivated to make my mornings easier," says Dave.

He spent the winter of 2003 developing a windshield cover that eventually became the No2Snow Eliminator. At three-sixteenths of an inch thick and made from lightweight neoprene, it is impervious to all water elements and seals itself to the windshield with one strap to keep it in place. The cover rolls up for easy storage.

The Browns took out a business loan for over $25,000, purchased neoprene in bulk and began manufacturing out of their garage. They established Sno-Way Technologies LLC and their website in November 2004.

Melissa, 37, instantly sparked sales after calling in to market the product on Tom Martino's radio show, a nationally syndicated consumer-advocacy broadcast. Within two months, Sno-Way Technologies brought in over $25,000.

The Browns have since partnered with a manufacturer that also handles the marketing and distribution of the product. With the No2Snow Eliminator available at local markets and through Amazon.com, 2006 sales of the $24.95 product are projected at $120,000 to $150,000.