Franchises

Pushing the Limit

Babies give mothers the runaround in this fitness class on wheels.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneurs StartUps Magazine. Subscribe »

Being a mother, owning a franchise and staying fit can be quite a juggling act, but 32-year-old Kelly Rodgers has found a way to combine it all and still remain standing. In 2001, before Rodgers had her first child, she made a life-changing decision: She chose to quit her job as a personal trainer and become the first StrollerFit franchisee in Texas.

StrollerFit offers fitness classes that focus on postnatal exercises. With babies tucked inside, strollers double as fitness equipment. Mothers alternate jogging and power walking with body-toning exercises. Meanwhile, babies are entertained with routines that involve singing, counting and blowing bubbles. "It's not just a workout for the moms," says Rodgers. "It's also a chance for [moms] to spend time with their kids and show them that exercise is fun."

In the fall of 2002, Rodgers moved with her husband to Lubbock, Texas. Though she ultimately had to sell her Austin location, she couldn't give up the franchise. "It was such a great investment that I just couldn't imagine not doing it in Lubbock," says Rodgers. She purchased a second franchise, which currently offers five 50-minute classes a week conducted in local parks, a mall and a skating rink. Her franchise brings in up to $2,000 a month.

Now that Rodgers is the proud mom of two, StrollerFit's impact on her life is even deeper and more personal. The exercises helped her get through both pregnancies, and some of her best friends are her clients. Says Rodgers, "I need this not just for my business sense and to make money, but for the physical, emotional and social [element] of being a new mom."

More from Entrepreneur

Book your session with expert Dustin Mathews
Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Go to Biz Planning Plus
Create your business plan in half the time with twice the impact using Entrepreneur's BIZ PLANNING PLUS powered by LivePlan. Try risk free for 60 days.
Start My Plan

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Amazon Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

Jazzercise Still Thrives After 50 Years... and Its Startup Fee Is Only $1,250

Franchises

How a Colorado Home-Improvement Franchise Found Its Market

Franchises

This Junk Hauling Franchise Helps Seniors Declutter and Relieve Anxiety