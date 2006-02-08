Best in Show

Tap the right resources to build a blue-ribbon trade-show booth.

Trade shows can be an important growth tool for both established and burgeoning businesses. These events offer a unique opportunity for you to meet potential customers face to face in a single location, launch new products and services, establish a presence in the marketplace, meet with suppliers and distributors, generate sales leads, and much more.

Ticket to Show

Some trade shows cater to very specific audiences, while others hit much larger markets. Before your first show, it's important to research different trade shows to find the ones that fit your business. Some places to start:

Center for Exhibition Industry Research. Formerly The Trade Show Bureau, CEIR uses data to highlight the importance of trade shows. If you're looking for reasons to put a booth together, this is where you'll find the stats.

Lift the Curtain

Once you've decided which trade show best fits your offering, you need to address the logistics. Many businesses can help you get ready-we've highlighted a couple.

ExhibitsGalore. ExhibitsGalore specializes in pop-up displays, portable displays, banner stands and accessories, and ambience items, such as flooring. It also allows you to upload your company logo and other images online to produce custom displays.

It's Showtime

Once you've committed to a show, formulate a plan of attack. Know what you want to accomplish and how to execute it. To help you prepare, check out these resources: