The Big Payoff

The trend in SMB hiring is pointing to long-term quality over short-term quantity.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Small businesses hired fewer people but paid them more at the end of 2005, reversing a trend in the SurePayroll Hiring Index that lasted more than a year. "We've seen a shift in the data," says Michael Alter, president of Skokie, Illinois-based payroll service SurePayroll. "There have been three down months of hiring, and [for] five of the last six months, salaries have been rising."

In November, the nationwide hiring index reflected a downtrend that began in September and negated most of the gains brought about by the slow expansion of small-business hiring during the first part of the year. Indications were the year would end with a meager 0.3 percent increase in the number of people on small-business payrolls, based on a count of paychecks issued to SurePayroll's 15,000 small-business customers.

As hiring dropped slightly, salaries went the other way. SurePayroll's Pay Index rose five of the past six months prior to December, partially undoing a drastic fall in small-business salaries that began in 2004. Small-business salaries across the nation averaged $28,888 annually. That was down 1.28 percent for 2005, but much better than 2004's 4.4 percent slide.

Together, the trends indicate that small-business employers are emphasizing quality over quantity when it comes to hiring and compensation. "That says to me they're paying their good workers more money to keep them, or they're trading out the poor performers for better employees," Alter says.

Use of contractors showed little change, and in the Northeast, hiring levels continued to rebound as the region recovered from 2004, when it did worse than other regions. Alter projects wages will likely keep climbing in the coming year, while hiring levels will stay soft. "We're seeing continued caution in small-business owners," he says. "They're not seeing the growth that other folks are seeing."

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market