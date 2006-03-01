You Be the Judge

Are tax incentives to attract businesses unconstitutional?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In late September, the Supreme Court agreed to hear an Ohio case on state tax incentives, and its decision could affect similar incentive programs nationwide. The suit was brought by three separate plaintiffs, each alleging that incentives provided by the state of Ohio to DaimlerChrysler AG to build a manufacturing facility in the state were unconstitutional.

The decision, says Walter Hellerstein, professor of law at the University of Georgia School of Law, "has tremendous implications for the constitutionality of the garden-variety credit against income tax liability for new equipment. Many states have that kind of credit." Those states could find their incentive programs running afoul of commerce law.

But where do small businesses stand on the case? Typically, the business community as a whole supports incentives because they attract investments. But some programs have investment thresholds that make small businesses ineligible to receive them, says Jeffrey Finkle, president and CEO of the International Economic Development Council, a nonprofit organization based in Washington, DC, that helps economic developers do their jobs more effectively. However, "Small businesses end up paying a larger percentage of their revenue or income in taxes to make up for the incentives," says Finkle.

On the other hand, some states have tweaked their incentives programs to make them more accessible to smaller companies, says Jones Hooks, president and CEO of Virginia's Hampton Roads Economic Development Alliance. Hooks adds that smaller businesses can often be indirect beneficiaries of big-business incentives, since those players in turn buy supplies from or contract work to smaller companies.

This case, which has yet to be heard, won't decide which incentive programs discriminate against small businesses, but it will raise the question of the constitutionality of tax incentives. "That may be good news or bad news to a particular small business," says Hellerstein. "One person's tax incentive is another person's discriminatory tax. That's always going to be the case."

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market