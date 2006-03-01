Request Denied?

Protect employees from a health insurance loophole.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Employees who participate in group health insurance could be left with a hefty tab if the insurer denies a claim. A little-known provision in the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, or ERISA, holds that, with a few exceptions, people who get health coverage through a group policy at work cannot sue their insurance companies under state law, and their options under federal law are limited, says Arnold Levinson, an attorney and partner at Pillsbury & Levinson LLP in San Francisco.

"Under federal law, the insurance company gets to decide whether your claim is paid or not, and they don't even have to be right," Levinson says. "All they have to do is show that they were not arbitrary and capricious. While you might be able to sue in federal court, you can't win unless you prove the insurance company [was] arbitrary and capricious."

One solution, Levinson says, is to stop offering group coverage and simply increase wages so your employees can buy their own insurance. Another is to set up your health coverage under a safe harbor outside ERISA. The com-pany can't sponsor the plan or pay any of the premiums, and you must comply with other el-ements of the safe harbor provision. Consult with an attorney who has expertise in ERISA to make sure your plan meets the requirements.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market