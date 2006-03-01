Bring It Home

Get moving with our ranking of the top 101 homebased franchises.
This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Homebased business has become the American dream of our era--it's the opportunity for success and convenience that appeals to so many prospective entrepreneurs. And with the recent rise in commuting costs and the ever-growing desire of businesspeople to spend more time with their families or simply have more flexibility in their lives, homebased businesses have arguably never been more appealing.

So what could possibly add to the allure of a homebased business? Running a homebased business... with the support of a franchise system. Many consider a homebased franchise the best of both worlds.

Capitalizing on this growing demand, franchises in a variety of industries offer the chance to work from home.The top 101 homebased franchises in our Franchise Zone are listed in order of their rankings in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's most comprehensive ranking of franchising companies.

This ranking is not intended to endorse, promote or recommend any particular franchise company. Rather, it's a tool for your franchise research, which should include interviews with existing franchisees, counsel from your attorney and accountant, and reviews of literature including the Uniform Franchise Offering Circular.

Online Exclusive: To see even more homebased opportunities, as well as information on running a franchise from home,
visit www.entrepreneur.com/franzone/listings/tophome.

