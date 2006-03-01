Word to the Wireless

Franchising gives freedom and clarity to a lifetime technophile.

When it comes to today's wireless technology, Jason Fike is the gadget guru. This 35-year-old entrepreneur, who spent 11 years in consumer electronics management, has found his calling as an area developer for the Wireless Toyzfranchise system.

As soon as a friend introduced him to an opportunity with the one-stop wireless franchise in late 2003, Fike was hooked. "For me, [the appeal was] staying within an industry that I'm very familiar with," Fike says. "And from a franchise perspective, it's got a good group of executives who really want to grow the business and develop it as a first-class operation."

Wireless Toyz, which has been offering franchise opportunities since 2001, has retail locations nationwide selling wireless devices and services from companies such as Dish Network, Sirius and T-Mobile. "We're able to provide a lot of solutions for customers," Fike says. "We're simplifying what can be a confusing purchase."

Fike opened his first store with partners Bill Cook and Vincent Lopresti in June 2004 in Glendale, California. In addition to owning two of the eight locations in Los Angeles County, Fike and various partners are area developers for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. As developers, they find and qualify franchisees, as well as provide support to local franchisees.

Fike is among the 19 Wireless Toyz area developers nationwide linking customers to the wireless network. As technology advances at a rapid pace, Wireless Toyz continues to grow just as quickly, with more than 150 stores open and annual average sales of $800,000 per location that has been open more than two years. For the Los Angeles area, Fike has plans for eight to 10 new stores this year.