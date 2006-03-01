My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Franchises

Word to the Wireless

Franchising gives freedom and clarity to a lifetime technophile.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When it comes to today's wireless technology, Jason Fike is the gadget guru. This 35-year-old entrepreneur, who spent 11 years in consumer electronics management, has found his calling as an area developer for the Wireless Toyzfranchise system.

As soon as a friend introduced him to an opportunity with the one-stop wireless franchise in late 2003, Fike was hooked. "For me, [the appeal was] staying within an industry that I'm very familiar with," Fike says. "And from a franchise perspective, it's got a good group of executives who really want to grow the business and develop it as a first-class operation."

Wireless Toyz, which has been offering franchise opportunities since 2001, has retail locations nationwide selling wireless devices and services from companies such as Dish Network, Sirius and T-Mobile. "We're able to provide a lot of solutions for customers," Fike says. "We're simplifying what can be a confusing purchase."

Fike opened his first store with partners Bill Cook and Vincent Lopresti in June 2004 in Glendale, California. In addition to owning two of the eight locations in Los Angeles County, Fike and various partners are area developers for Los Angeles, Riverside and San Bernardino counties. As developers, they find and qualify franchisees, as well as provide support to local franchisees.

Fike is among the 19 Wireless Toyz area developers nationwide linking customers to the wireless network. As technology advances at a rapid pace, Wireless Toyz continues to grow just as quickly, with more than 150 stores open and annual average sales of $800,000 per location that has been open more than two years. For the Los Angeles area, Fike has plans for eight to 10 new stores this year.

More from Entrepreneur

Jason's expertise and experience can help you with storytelling, motivation, and pitching your business to media.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Franchise Bible

Franchise Bible

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Ultimate Guide to LinkedIn for Business

Buy From
The Direct Mail Revolution

The Direct Mail Revolution

Buy From
The New Employee Manual

The New Employee Manual

Buy From
The Power of Passive Income

The Power of Passive Income

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Franchises

How This CEO Built a Fitness Empire of More Than 150 Locations

Franchises

This Coworking-Space Franchise Is Winning Without the WeWork-style Perks

Franchises

3 Things Franchises Should Know About Hiring a PR Firm