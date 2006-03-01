Can You See It Now?

Turning cell phone screens into tiny TVs has become big business for this pair.
This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Cell phones are made for talking, but consumers may soon be watching them more than talking on them. Steve Fowler, 53, and Kenn Raaf, 44, co-founders of GoTV Networks in Sherman Oaks, California, started a rumble when they introduced made-for-mobile video in 2002. Since partnering up with the likes of ABC and Sony BMG Music for content, the buzz has only gotten louder. Currently, hundreds of thousands of subscribers enjoy on-demand access to brief, regularly updated clips that range from breaking news stories to popular TV shows.

As cell phones sophisticated enough to support video become affordable to the masses, Fowler expects massive business-with projected 2006 sales well into the eight figures. GoTV is also ready to accommodate whatever wireless devices the future brings. "It's an exciting business for us," says Fowler, whose company has more than 60 employees. "We believe that it's not only the future-it's the now."

