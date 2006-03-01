Technology

The New Wireless Standard

A new wireless standard is on the way, but when?
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
3 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

As the alphabet soup of Wi-Fi continues to stew, there is, as usual, a new standard on the way. Talk of 802.11n has been floating around for a while, but we're finally closing in on the ratification of the new standard. After a long bout of infighting between companies, the Enhanced Wireless Consortium emerged from the mire. Heavy-weights such as Apple, Cisco, Intel and Toshiba are all members of the group, which looks set to help push a standard through, possibly sometime this year.

Here's the buzz on 802.11n: Using MIMO (multiple input, multiple output) techniques, it should provide a minimum bandwidth of 100Mbps and possibly as much as 300Mbps. It should also feature signifi-cant gains in range and coverage quality.

All the confusion hasn't stopped Wi-Fi equipment manufacturers from coming out with pre-standard devices, usually described as pre-n or MIMO upgrades to 802.11g. Impatient entrepreneurs in need of more bandwidth and better wireless coverage should be aware of the potential trade-offs of pre-n adapters, though.

For starters, they're a little more expensive than 802.11g adapters and are not necessarily compatible across brands. The more pressing issue is that their compatibility with the official n standard--when it finally goes through--isn't guaranteed. Consider pre-n networks only if you have an immediate need. For more on pre-n routers, see "Finding MIMO".

Hold the Phone
This wireless phone service is at your beck and call.

Not everyone needs to install a complex on-site phone system to handle their communications. Businesses that need a lot of flexibility can look into something like Office Depot's Wireless Office service. No hardware installation is required, and users can choose from a lengthy menu of features. The heart of the system is a virtual switchboard that can organize a hodgepodge of cell and landline numbers under one main number. It's an intriguing solution for businesses that have remote workers, telecommuters or a collection of offices in different locations. It can also help businesses that have no physical headquarters make a professional impression.

Available features include a virtual receptionist, retail call routing, fax reception, voice mail and customizable call routing. There are a variety of pricing plans based on the number of minutes used per month. The unlimited plan is $90.95 per month with a $9.95 activation fee. Local minutes are included; long distance runs 5 cents per minute. Ten menus, 10 extensions and 10 voice-mail boxes are included; after that, a small fee applies for each additional block of 10. All in all, it's a low-hassle way to invest in a phone system without having to load up on equipment.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Check out Entrepreneur Insurance
Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Ultimate Guide to Google Adwords

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Ultimate Guide to Pay-Per-Click Advertising

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Ultimate Guide to Optimizing Your Website

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Web Presence

Million Dollar Web Presence

Buy From
Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Outcome-Based Marketing: New Rules for Marketing on the Web

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Technology

5 Strategic Use Cases for Software in Your Business

Technology

Why Unified Communication Is Essential to Working With Remote, Offshore Teams

Technology

Coronavirus Not Delaying Apple's iPhone SE 2, New iPad Pro, Analyst Says