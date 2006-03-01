Sense of Place

Turn your store into a sensory experience.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
Writer and Author, Specializing in Business and Finance
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

The scent of tea and baked goods fills the air inside Janam Indian Tea, and the music of local artists plays quietly on a surround-sound system. While seated on furniture draped in sumptuous fabrics, patrons enjoy their food and drink from fine china. Deep, rich colors evoke the mood of an Indian tearoom-right in the heart of Jersey City, New Jersey.

"It takes you far away and makes it a complete tea immersion experience," says owner Amy Dubin, 33.

Martin Lindstrom, author of Brand Sense: Build Powerful Brands Through Touch, Taste, Smell, Sight and Sound, says the senses matter: Playing the right music can increase revenue up to 29 percent, the right smell up to 82 percent. He suggests you:

  • Use a "sensogram." Draw a pentagram, and note on each point how your business appeals to each of the five senses. "You don't need to appeal to all senses," Lindstrom says. "A few will do if you're good at it."
  • Identify sensory signals you already know-how your store smells, the colors used in your décor-and compare them to your competitors' signals.
  • Make it your own. Dubin, for example, offers free samples so customers can learn more about the teas she sells.

Above all, says Lindstrom, measure what's working.

Gwen Moran is co-author of The Complete Idiot's Guide to Business Plans.

More from Entrepreneur

Learn to be a better leader and develop successful marketing and branding strategies with Dr. Patti Fletcher's help.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market