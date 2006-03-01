Growth Strategies

Two's Company

Partnering up? Know what you're getting into first.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Business partnerships can be complicated, just like romantic ones. The sins (and debts) of one partner can afflict the other, and even the tightest contract won't protect you from an incompetent colleague. So before you start negotiating any partnership, take these three key steps.

1. Double-check your decision to take on a partner. Be straight with yourself. Are you looking for expertise, money, contacts or just someone to compensate for your weaknesses? Make sure your prospective partner is really bringing something to the party.

2. Consider restructuring your relationship. Perhaps a full equity partnership is not appropriate. Maybe you just need a lender, a supplier, an employee, an agent or some other type of alliance.

3. Check out a prospective partner thoroughly. Even good friends may not act that way in business. Talk details. Check references. A professional background check of your prospective partner's public record is never a bad idea. After all, the best time to find out whether your partner is a crook or a kook is early on.

When you actually cut a deal, there are certain issues every partnership should negotiate--most notably, the partners' respective obligations, how they will split profits, how they will exercise authority and how they will deal with a change of membership.

A speaker and attorney in Los Angeles, Marc Diener is author of Deal Power.

More from Entrepreneur

Dustin's experience and expertise can help you monetize your message, build a marketing strategy and connect with influencers.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

6 Strategies to Maximize Earned Media for Your Brand

Growth Strategies

Give Your Audience What They Want on Social Media Before Pushing Your Agenda

Growth Strategies

Should You Run More Than One Company?