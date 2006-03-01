My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Growth Strategies

Protecting Your International Ventures

Don't get swindled by overseas customers.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the March 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

In the global marketplace, do you know how to get paid without losing your shirt? The first step is to call your banker. He or she will suggest one of three payment methods: payment in advance, a letter of credit, or a sight or time draft. A good international banker can walk you through your choices.

If you'd rather make a go of it on your own, PayPalis good for payment on transactions of less than $10,000. And VeriSign's CyberCashand Worldpayboth accept multi-currency payments and offer specialized options.

On larger transactions, Ec-Finance.comand AVG Letter of Credit Management LLCare two reputable companies offering letters of credit that guarantee payment.

Thinking of selling goods on open account? Don't. This method of payment cannot be used safely unless you're dead certain that the buyer is creditworthy, and unless the country of destination is politically and economically stable. Otherwise, it's a huge risk.

Laurel Delaney runs GlobeTrade.comand LaurelDelaney.com, Chicago-based firms that specialize in international entrepreneurship.

More from Entrepreneur

Kim's expertise can help you become a strong leader, pitch VCs for capital, and develop a growth strategy.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are you paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Entrepreneur Voices on Growth Hacking

Buy From
The Innovation Mentality

The Innovation Mentality

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Ultimate Guide to Platform Building

Buy From
Million Dollar Habits

Million Dollar Habits

Buy From
Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Simplify: How the Best Businesses in the World Succeed

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Growth Strategies

Watch Out for These 4 Warning Signs on the Road to Success

Growth Strategies

Get Attention and Grow Your Business Without Actually Talking About It

Why These Founders Gave Their Suppliers and Manufacturers a Piece of the Company