Student Bodies

Energize your marketing by bringing students onboard.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When Timothy Ferriss developed a mental performance supplement as a study aid, he hired college students to market the product for him on their campuses. His San Jose, California, company, Adaptagenix Applied Biosciences, doesn't have a unique approach-many companies are hiring college students to market their products and services on campuses, often considered students' second homes. Dan Howard, professor and chair of the marketing department at Southern Methodist University's Cox School of Business in Dallas, finds that "businesses look to the type of advertising which people are unable to avoid," and points to the captive local audience and relaxed setting a campus provides young marketers.

Ferriss, 28, admits he made mistakes in using students. He initially had them hand out free samples of his supplement, which didn't generate many sales or much word-of-mouth. "If students can get it free," says Ferriss, "they're not going to buy it." But after receiving stellar feedback on improved physical performance from student athletes, he realized targeting a specific group within the student population was key. The product was rebranded and is now used by collegiate sports teams at major universities. Adapta-genix is on track to reach $1.1 million in 2006 sales.

Howard advises getting permission from the administration to appear on campus, and then recruiting student employees. Ferriss recommends you "focus on recruiting socially connected groups, like fraternities and sororities, to spread the word," but he cautions against having students do the actual selling. Remember: Just about anything can be marketed, and all entrepreneurs, especially local ones, can benefit from student marketing.

More from Entrepreneur

Terry's digital marketing expertise can help you with campaign planning, execution and optimization and best practices for content marketing.
Book Your Session

For a limited time only, get this bundle of Entrepreneur Press® titles for less than $30 (60% OFF) on our bookstore when you use "LEAP" at checkout.
Buy Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market