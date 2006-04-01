Sticky Business

A decorating dilemma inspired these entrepreneurs' bold and beautiful business concept.

When architect Scott Flora and food editor Jerinne Neils moved in to their new loft, the walls were huge--and blaringly white. In desperation, they considered their options. Artwork was too pricey, and paint prohibitively time-consuming. So, using homemade stencils, Flora and Neils, now 39 and 38, respectively, started drawing. "Our loft space became kind of a laboratory, and the walls really became canvases," says Flora. Colorful patterns and text-based poems came to life on the once-bare walls--and they inspired a business idea that completely reshaped Flora and Neils' lives.

In 2002, Blik, a Venice, California, design studio and manufacturer of oversize peel-on, peel-off decals, was born. Blik's line of products ranges from colorful, geometrical shapes to abstract, modern designs inspired by Blik's own design studio as well as designers and artists such as the late Charles and Ray Eames and the late Keith Haring. With 2005 sales of $500,000, it's clear Flora and Neils' innovative temporary wall graphics have consumers stuck on the idea.