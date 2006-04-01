Rich Blend

Integrated benefits help your employees--and your company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
2 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

You've got a great benefits package, including health insurance, a wellness program, and an employee assistance program, or EAP. You can improve it by integrating these benefits to keep your employees healthier and more productive--and save you money.

The idea, says Sean Fogarty, vice president of sales and marketing for VMC Behavioral Healthcare Services in Chicago, is to break the cycle of co-morbidity, which is when a person has one or more ailments on top of a primary disease or disorder, particularly when the additional conditions develop from the first. An example is when obesity leads to diabetes and heart disease: Deal with the obesity early, and the diabetes, heart disease and any resulting complications may be prevented.

According to John Maynard, CEO of the International EAP Association, there is a clear trend among EAPs to provide integrated benefits. Says Maynard, "We are trying to educate the EAP community and the purchasers of EAPs about the value of this kind of integration."

Ask your EAP provider if it offers an integrated suite of EAP, wellness and disease-management benefits, and how that integration is handled. Counselors should be cross-trained to make effective referrals. The result will be increased productivity, reduced time off due to illness, and fewer health insurance claims.

Jacquelyn Lynn is a freelance business writer in Orlando, Florida.

More from Entrepreneur

David provides constructive insight to help businesses focus on their company growth, build brand awareness and know when and how to raise money.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market