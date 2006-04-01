Built to Last

By making employees its best marketers, this construction company found solid ground.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

Bowa Builders Inc., a large-scale residential construction firm in McLean, Virginia, isn't big on advertising. Instead, the company--which had 2005 sales of about $38 million--has found that its best marketers are its 90 employees, who deliver on the company's pledge of "heroic customer service."

Co-founders Josh Baker and Larry Weinberg, both 42, make sure employees take the commitment seriously. They only hire builders who enjoy interacting with clients. Then, they reinforce the message during a new hire's orientation and through internal newsletters, performance reviews, and quarterly awards for those demonstrating good customer service and other core company values like integrity.

Today, 90 percent of business comes from repeat customers or referrals. "People are shocked when they're talking to a friend who says what a great experience they've had with a remodeler," says Weinberg. "It really differentiates us."

More from Entrepreneur

Kathleen, Founder and CEO of Grayce & Co, a media and marketing consultancy, can help you develop a brand strategy, build marketing campaigns and learn how to balance work and life.
Book Your Session

In as little as seven months, the Entrepreneur Authors program will turn your ideas and expertise into a professionally presented book.
Apply Now

Are paying too much for business insurance? Do you have critical gaps in your coverage? Trust Entrepreneur to help you find out.
Get Your Quote Now

Related Books

The Franchisee Handbook

The Franchisee Handbook

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Entrepreneur Voices on Emotional Intelligence

Buy From
Unstoppable

Unstoppable

Buy From
Driven

Driven

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Entrepreneur Voices on the Science of Success

Buy From
Start Your Own Business

Start Your Own Business

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

Starting a Business

6 Ways to Become an Influencer Behind the Camera

Starting a Business

Got an Awesome New Business Idea? Here's What to Do Next.

Starting a Business

5 Lessons to Follow as You Take Your Product to Market