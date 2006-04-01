Off Broadway

Employees bring an artistic sensibility to a new york city cleaning company.

April 1, 2006 1 min read

When it comes to keeping New York City clean, there's no company more thorough than The Manhattan Feather Dusters Inc., a commercial and residential cleaning business. Since 1988, founder Everet H. Goldberg has been scrubbing out the spots. One of his secrets to success lies in the talents of his employees.

More than half of Goldberg's employees--including an Emmy award-winning costume designer--are also pursuing careers in the fine and performing arts. "People involved in the arts make excellent cleaners," Goldberg says. He discovered this after hiring artists during the early days of his business. "They approach everything they do with gusto, and they have a unique understanding of aesthetics and attention to detail." In return, Goldberg offers flexible schedules and a welcome alternative to sedentary desk jobs. Sounds like there couldn't be a more talented cast of employees.