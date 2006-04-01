Off Broadway

Employees bring an artistic sensibility to a new york city cleaning company.
Next Article
  • --shares
Add to Queue
Magazine Contributor
1 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

When it comes to keeping New York City clean, there's no company more thorough than The Manhattan Feather Dusters Inc., a commercial and residential cleaning business. Since 1988, founder Everet H. Goldberg has been scrubbing out the spots. One of his secrets to success lies in the talents of his employees.

More than half of Goldberg's employees--including an Emmy award-winning costume designer--are also pursuing careers in the fine and performing arts. "People involved in the arts make excellent cleaners," Goldberg says. He discovered this after hiring artists during the early days of his business. "They approach everything they do with gusto, and they have a unique understanding of aesthetics and attention to detail." In return, Goldberg offers flexible schedules and a welcome alternative to sedentary desk jobs. Sounds like there couldn't be a more talented cast of employees.

More from Entrepreneur

Sign up now to Entrepreneur Press: Book of the Week
Get heaping discounts to books you love delivered straight to your inbox. We’ll feature a different book each week and share exclusive deals you won’t find anywhere else.
Sign Up Now
Jumpstart Your Business with Entrepreneur Insider
Jumpstart Your Business. Entrepreneur Insider is your all-access pass to the skills, experts, and network you need to get your business off the ground—or take it to the next level.
Join Now
Starting, buying, or growing your small business shouldn’t be hard. Guidant Financial works to make financing easy for current and aspiring small business owners by providing custom funding solutions, financing education, and more.
Learn More

Related Books

The Naming Book

The Naming Book

Buy From
The Unstoppable Journal

The Unstoppable Journal

Buy From
Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Ultimate Guide to Link Building

Buy From
Career Rehab

Career Rehab

Buy From
Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Entrepreneur Voices on Elevator Pitches

Buy From
No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

No B.S. Marketing to the Affluent

Buy From

Latest on Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur Media, Inc. values your privacy. In order to understand how people use our site generally, and to create more valuable experiences for you, we may collect data about your use of this site (both directly and through our partners). By continuing to use this site, you are agreeing to the use of that data. For more information on our data policies, please visit our Privacy Policy.

Starting a Business

Don't Make These 5 Mistakes When Starting Your Next Business

Starting a Business

Starting a Business That People Need

Starting a Business

26 Questions to Help You Decide If a Late-in-Life Business Is Right for You