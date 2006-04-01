Extending Your Office

Your must-have guide to the latest technologies for the mobile and virtual office

April 1, 2006 1 min read

This story appears in the April 2006 issue of Entrepreneur. Subscribe »

If you're an entrepreneur, being overextended is part of the drill. You are the center of your business's world. You're on call 24/7. You may go on vacation, but you never really vacate your role. We understand your need to conduct business wherever you are, whenever you want. And we know that without constant technological advances, your task would be nearly impossible. But figuring out how to stay connected could take months. The Extended Office helps you sort it all out. It's full of the advice, information, tips and interactive tools you need to gain (or keep) the leading edge.