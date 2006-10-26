My Queue

Technology

eBay Calendar of Events

Get an up-close and personal view of eBay by getting offline and going to conferences, events and trade shows.
eBay Live!
June 14-16, 2007
Where can you meet and greet thousands of eBay community members and employees? At eBay Live! 2007, you can enjoy three days of great networking opportunities along with informational sessions, talks and classes. The event will be held in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

eBay at Trade Shows
Look for the eBay booth and eBay University classes at the following upcoming trade shows:

  • Sema Show
    October 31-November 3, 2006
    The automotive specialty products event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

  • WWD/DNR CEO Summit
    November 1-3, 2006
    This apparel-industry trade show will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Battery Park, New York.

  • EHX Fall 2006
    November 15-17, 2006
    The Electronic House Expo will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

  • International Pool & Spa Expo
    November 28-December 1, 2006
    Learn more about pool, spa and backyard living resources at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

  • AED
    January 16-18, 2007|
    The association of leaders in equipment distribution's annual meeting will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton.

  • The NAMM Show 2007
    January 18-21, 2007
    The 105th NAMM show, featuring music products manufacturers and retailers, will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

  • CHA 2007 Winter
    January 28-31, 2007
    The Craft and Hobby Association's convention and trade show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.

