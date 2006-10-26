eBay Calendar of Events

Get an up-close and personal view of eBay by getting offline and going to conferences, events and trade shows.

October 26, 2006

eBay Live!

June 14-16, 2007

Where can you meet and greet thousands of eBay community members and employees? At eBay Live! 2007, you can enjoy three days of great networking opportunities along with informational sessions, talks and classes. The event will be held in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

eBay at Trade Shows

Look for the eBay booth and eBay University classes at the following upcoming trade shows:

Sema Show

October 31-November 3, 2006

The automotive specialty products event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

WWD/DNR CEO Summit

November 1-3, 2006

This apparel-industry trade show will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Battery Park, New York.

EHX Fall 2006

November 15-17, 2006

The Electronic House Expo will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.

International Pool & Spa Expo

November 28-December 1, 2006

Learn more about pool, spa and backyard living resources at the Las Vegas Convention Center.

2007 International CES

January 8-11, 2007

This consumer technology show will be held in Las Vegas.

AED

January 16-18, 2007|

The association of leaders in equipment distribution's annual meeting will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton.

The NAMM Show 2007

January 18-21, 2007

The 105th NAMM show, featuring music products manufacturers and retailers, will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.