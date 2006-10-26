eBay Calendar of Events
eBay Live!
June 14-16, 2007
Where can you meet and greet thousands of eBay community members and employees? At eBay Live! 2007, you can enjoy three days of great networking opportunities along with informational sessions, talks and classes. The event will be held in Boston at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.
eBay at Trade Shows
Look for the eBay booth and eBay University classes at the following upcoming trade shows:
- Sema Show
October 31-November 3, 2006
The automotive specialty products event will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- WWD/DNR CEO Summit
November 1-3, 2006
This apparel-industry trade show will be held at the Ritz-Carlton in Battery Park, New York.
- EHX Fall 2006
November 15-17, 2006
The Electronic House Expo will be held at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, California.
- International Pool & Spa Expo
November 28-December 1, 2006
Learn more about pool, spa and backyard living resources at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- 2007 International CES
January 8-11, 2007
This consumer technology show will be held in Las Vegas.
- AED
January 16-18, 2007|
The association of leaders in equipment distribution's annual meeting will be held at the Las Vegas Hilton.
- The NAMM Show 2007
January 18-21, 2007
The 105th NAMM show, featuring music products manufacturers and retailers, will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.
- CHA 2007 Winter
January 28-31, 2007
The Craft and Hobby Association's convention and trade show will be held at the Anaheim Convention Center in Anaheim, California.