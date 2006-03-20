Finding the Perfect Product

This lucky entrepreneur found eBay success with a product he knew would always be in demand.

March 20, 2006 2 min read

Vital Stats: Cain Bond, 19, of ACB Trader Co. 007

Company: Stroller, bicycle and bicycle accessories retailer in Washington, Indiana

2006 Projected Sales: $1 million plus

20/20 Vision: If you're aiming for the stratosphere of success on eBay, you need a clear vision and, of course, a product customers can't live without. Cain Bond (eBay User ID: ACBtradercompany007) certainly has that vision. Bond began selling strollers on eBay in January 2004 and went full time in June, right after graduating from high school. He sold an astronomical $30,000 worth of products in July 2004 alone. Bond had no background in strollers, but he didn't let that stop him. Says Bond, "The one thing I did know is babies are born every day, so people need strollers."

Father Knows Best: To help him get started, Bond's dad, an eBay seller himself, gave Bond $400 to buy inventory from his trusted supplier. After quickly launching his business into the upper echelons of the eBay universe, Bond expanded by buying his father's eBay operation in January 2005, allowing him to add bicycles, tricycles, wagons and "anything as far as a bicycle is concerned" to his offerings.

The Next Level: In May 2005, Bond used his substantial revenue to move from home to an office space and to open a bicycle retail store. To date, he has brought five employees into his eBay empire--and amazingly, he's done it all without traditional bank financing. Not one to rest on his laurels, Bond is looking to grow even bigger. Using eBay seller tools like Turbo Lister and Selling Manager Pro has already helped him up his sales quotient, and he has plans to build a website. He also wants to increase his international sales and eventually add new product offerings.

First Things First: To aspiring eBay Sellers, Bond advises, "Just have all your stuff together. That doesn't necessarily mean money, but whatever item you're going to sell--have it all inventoried, and when you list an item, make sure you list everything right the first time, so you don't [get] 500 e-mails."