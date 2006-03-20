Technology

Tech Tools for Entrepreneurs

Protect your system, get a better view and take business on the road with these three tools.
All In One: Data protection and system maintenance are two important goals of Symantec's Norton SystemWorks 2006. A dashboard-style interface makes sure that any computer user will feel comfortable with the program and not have to face a steep learning curve to get the most out it. The package includes Norton GoBack, a program that can roll your system back to before a problem installation or an unwanted program took its toll. Norton CleanUp helps you get rid of unwanted files, and Norton AntiVirus and a system optimization solution come bundled as well. SystemWorks 2006 costs under $70, and a Premier version with even more features is available for just under $100. Visit www.symantec.comfor more information.

Flat Out Worth It: Flat-panel monitors are more affordable than ever. Case in point: Hewlett-Packard's L1706. For $319, you get a clean, silver design with a wide 140-degree viewing angle, 1,280 x 1,024 resolution, a range of tilt settings and a detachable base. There's no pivot capability, but that's to be expected in this price range. If you want, you can add an attachable USB speaker bar for $35. The three-year warranty with on-site service is a nice benefit that will help keep you working with mini-mal interruptions should anything happen. A 48-hour exchange is also available under the warranty. For more details, stop by www.hp.com.

The Upper Hand: The Palm TX has just about everything you might need in a Palm-powered PDA, all for less than $300. Here's the list: a high-resolution 320 x 480 color screen, 128MB memory, a 312MHz processor and an expansion card slot that can accommodate Multi-MediaCard, SD and SDIO formats. Best of all, it comes with built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi to make it a truly flexible wireless device. The Palm TX weighs 5.25 ounces and includes the Documents to Go software suite. That lets you take your Excel, PowerPoint and Word files with you on the road. Some of the Mac functionality is a little limited, but Windows users can take full advantage of the many software features. Stop by www.palm.comfor complete details and an in-depth product tour of the TX.

