Abdullah Snobar

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Director of The DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures

Abdullah Snobar is the Executive Director of the DMZ and the CEO of DMZ Ventures, the DMZ’s for-profit investment arm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the DMZ is a startup incubator that provides founders access to coaching, capital, customers and community to build world-class companies.

https://dmz.ryerson.ca/

Follow Abdullah Snobar on Social

Latest

Growing a Business

5 Habits to Build a Stronger Business and a More Balanced Life

Do these five things every day to set yourself — and your company — up for success.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like