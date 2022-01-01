Signing out of account, Standby...
Abdullah Snobar
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Executive Director of The DMZ and CEO of DMZ Ventures
Abdullah Snobar is the Executive Director of the DMZ and the CEO of DMZ Ventures, the DMZ’s for-profit investment arm. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, the DMZ is a startup incubator that provides founders access to coaching, capital, customers and community to build world-class companies.
Follow Abdullah Snobar on Social
Latest
5 Habits to Build a Stronger Business and a More Balanced Life
Do these five things every day to set yourself — and your company — up for success.
More Authors You Might Like
-
Steve Arizpe
President & COO for Insperity
-
Amanda Breen
Features Writer
-
Tony Tran
CEO, Lumanu
-
Anna Johansson
Freelance writer
-
Gaby Yitzhaek Tegen
CEO & Founder
-
Chris Kille
Chief Executive Officer at Elevate Outsourcing
-
Eric 'ERock' Christopher
CEO of BizFamousTM Media Group - Executive Producer - Entrepreneur
-
Oleksandr Andrieiev
CEO at Jelvix | Global Technology Partner