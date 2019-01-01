About ACCA
ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) is the global body for professional accountants. It offers business-relevant, first-choice qualifications to people of application, ability and ambition around the world who seek a rewarding career in accountancy, finance and management.
More From ACCA
Company Post South Africa
Growing Globally – Supporting SMEs On The International Stage
Successful internationalisation is often recognised as generating considerable business benefits, which can include increased efficiency, innovation and productivity, whilst also generating growth for the wider economy. However, recent reports have indicated that SMEs in South Africa are not growing and expanding as expected when compared to its international peers.
Company Post South Africa
How SMPs Can Support Businesses Looking To Internationalise
Key findings from a new global research report from ACCA suggest Small and Medium Sized Accounting Practices (SMPs) recognise many of the key challenges and opportunities that internationalising SMEs face in today's global economy. This provides them with an excellent platform towards providing additional value-added support to clients.