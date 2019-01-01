My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.

ACDC Express

ACDC Express

Brand Publisher

About ACDC Express

ACDC Express is a retail extension of the well established importer, manufacturer and distributor, ACDC Dynamics. We are the only electrical retail franchise in Africa that provides a personalised “supermarket” experience that allows customers to browse the store at their own leisure.

We regard ourselves as being an ethically sound business, whose practice ensures that the highest standards are maintained, ensuring that we are not compromising our commitment to quality solutions and excellent customer service.

More From ACDC Express

How You Can Plug Into Business Excellence With A ACDC Express Franchise
Company Post South Africa

How You Can Plug Into Business Excellence With A ACDC Express Franchise

As the global pioneer in electrical franchising, ACDC Express is built for success, according to its franchisees, Tsholo Wesi and Puseletso Ndizilili in Kimberley and Andries and Seriska Mulder in Nelspruit. Both are running thriving businesses.
4 min read