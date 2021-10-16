Aditi Saraogi

Signing out of account, Standby...
Federated (FHI) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, AUM Rises Y/Y
Federated's (FHI) Q3 earnings reflect controlled expenses, favorable debt levels and lower revenues.
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Lithia Motors (LAD) Stock
Lithia Motors (LAD) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Earthstone Energy (ESTE): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
Earthstone Energy (ESTE) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Why You Shouldn't Bet Against Matador Resources (MTDR) Stock
Matador Resources (MTDR) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Exponent (EXPO): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
Exponent (EXPO) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Why The Cooper Companies (COO) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
The Cooper Companies (COO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Is a Surprise Coming for American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) This Earnings Season?
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings se...
Best Buy (BBY): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
Best Buy (BBY) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
AutoZone (AZO): Strong Industry, Solid Earnings Estimate Revisions
AutoZone (AZO) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Why Orbia (MXCHY) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Orbia (MXCHY) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Is a Surprise Coming for Nordson (NDSN) This Earnings Season?
Nordson (NDSN) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Is Kohl's (KSS) Stock a Solid Choice Right Now?
Kohl's (KSS) has seen solid earnings estimate revision activity over the past month, and belongs to a strong industry as well.
Is a Surprise Coming for Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) This Earnings Season?
Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
Why Burlington Stores (BURL) Might Surprise This Earnings Season
Burlington Stores (BURL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.
