Ahmed Sobhy is a young serial entrepreneur. Graduated From Arab Academy for Science And Technology Department of Computer Engineering. He is Founder & CEO of Rottweiler Life LLC And Wow Things Media Company With over 10 years of experience in social media growth And Search Engine Optimization (SEO). He is also passionate about Dogs, cybersecurity and programming.
About Ahmed Sobhy
