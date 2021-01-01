Akaal Manchanda

Founder and Director of Operations, Zuper Hotel Solutions

More From Akaal Manchanda

Why Domestic Travel Looks More Promising In a Post-Pandemic World
COVID-19

Why Domestic Travel Looks More Promising In a Post-Pandemic World

With staycations, workcations, and work-away-from-home in vogue, one might say there is an uptick in domestic travel
4 min read