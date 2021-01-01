Akanksha Hazari
CEO & Founder, LoveLocal
Hyper-Local E-Commerce To Bridge the Kirana-Consumer Gap Caused By COVID-19
While e-commerce players bet on kirana stores to mitigate last-mile delivery bottlenecks, the local retailers are gaining access to technology that allows them to better service customers locally
