Akanksha Hazari

Akanksha Hazari


CEO & Founder, LoveLocal

Latest

News and Trends

Hyper-Local E-Commerce To Bridge the Kirana-Consumer Gap Caused By COVID-19

While e-commerce players bet on kirana stores to mitigate last-mile delivery bottlenecks, the local retailers are gaining access to technology that allows them to better service customers locally

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like