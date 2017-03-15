Akhil Kumar

Akhil Kumar

Guest Writer

Akhil Kumar is a digital marketer by day, and a freelance writer by night (or whenever he finds the moment to indulge in word wizardry). He has worked with companies from a myriad of industry backgrounds reach and go beyond their content potential. He currently works for Emkan, a digital marketing agency based in Dubai, and is also authoring a few books.

More From Akhil Kumar

Improve Your Content Game: Four Writing Tips To Fine-Tune Your Articles
Content Marketing

Improve Your Content Game: Four Writing Tips To Fine-Tune Your Articles

If you want to express your writing eloquently, you should practice your craft with the following basic pointers.
4 min read
My Queue

There are no Videos in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any video to save to your queue.

See Latest Videos

There are no Articles in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any article to save to your queue.

See Latest Articles

There are no Podcasts in your queue.

Click on the Add to next to any podcast episode to save to your queue.

See Latest Podcasts

You're not following any authors.

Click the Follow button on any author page to keep up with the latest content from your favorite authors.